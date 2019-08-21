OPEC congratulates Nigeria’s Minister of State for petroleum

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mr. Mohammad Barkindo, has congratulated Mr TimipreSylva on his appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Barkindo disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He described the newly appointed minister is a veteran of the oil industry in Nigeria, where he served as adviser to former Petroleum Minister, His Royal Highness, Dr. Edmond Dakouru.

“He will bring his rich experience to bear on his new and heavy responsibilities.

“OPEC looks forward to working with him to advance the implementation of the historic Declaration of Cooperation and Charter of Cooperation,” he said.

It will be recalled that Slyva contributed profoundly to the institution of the Amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region which, over time, has led to restoration of peace in the oil producing areas of Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Silva from Bayelsa State was born July 7, 1964.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Language and Linguistics from the University of Port Harcourt in 1986.

He began his working career with National Minority Business Council as Executive Secretary before his foray into politics and subsequent election into Rivers State House of Assembly in 1991.

He was elected Governor of Bayelsa in 2007.

Before his nomination as Minister he was Chairman, Governing Board of Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority.(NAN)