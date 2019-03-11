Ortom edges towards victory in Benue

Ortom edges towards victory in Benue

By Philip Dzeremo

Gov Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is edging towards victory with 317,730 votes from the results of the Governorship polls in 19 Local Government Areas of Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results were announced by different Collation Officers for the local government areas in Makurdi.

The INEC records showed that Mr Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has polled 2

64,505 votes, lagging behind with 53,225 votes.

NAN reports that results from Vandeikya, Buruku, Kwande and Konshisha Local governments are yet to be declared.

