Osagie, SUN Newspaper MD resigns, Ukeh takes over

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Eric Osagie, has resigned his appointment.

He resigned a few minutes ago following expiration of his term.

A statement issued by the the Newspaper on Thursday said that Mr Ukeh is to take over in acting capacity.

The statement reads in part:

“Ukeh, currently the Editor, Daily Sun, takes over from Mr. Eric Osagie, whose letter of resignation coincided with the expiration of his four year tenure as Managing Director/Editor-in-chief and nine years in the Executive Directorate of the company.

“The board also approved the appointment of Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, Bureau Chief, Nation’s Capital, as new Editor, Daily.

“Other appointments are: Adetutu Folashade- Koyi (Editor, Nation’s Capital); Beifoh Osewele (Deputy Editor, News) and Willy Eya, Politics Editor.

“The appointments take effect from today.

“The Board thanked Mr. Osagie for his immense contributions to the growth of The Sun in the last four years as chief executive officer, and assured him that his place in the history of The Sun’s evolution is assured.

“Under Osagie’s tenure, the company witnessed phenomenal growth as Salaries and emoluments were promptly paid, even under harsh economic climate.

“His tenure also saw to the relocation of the editorial and business departments, to a brand new city office in Ikeja”

In his resignation letter, Osagie said he was leaving The Sun fulfilled.

According to him: “It is with utmost gratitude to you for the opportunity to serve in the executive management position in the past nine years, four of which was as managing director.

“I am leaving confident the company will continue to wax stronger, growing from strength to strength.

“Even as I bow out, I want to believe I will continue to be a member of The Sun family.

“I will continue to contribute my quota to the growth of this exceptional and vibrant brand.”

The Daily Sun is a Nigerian daily print newspaper founded and published in KiriKiri Industrial Layout, Lagos, Nigeria.[1] As of 2011 The Sun had a daily print run of 130,000 copies, and 135,000 for weekend titles, with an average of 80% sales. This made The Sun the highest selling newspaper in Nigeria.

The Daily Sun was incorporated on March 29, 2001. It started production as a weekly on January 18, 2003, and as a daily on June 16, 2003.

The target audience is young adults in the 18 – 45 years age bracket and in the A, B and C social economic class.The paper is similar in format to the popular Sun newspaper of the United Kingdom.

The chairman of the publishing house is Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State. The first Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief was Mike Awoyinfa.

In January 2010 there was a shake-up in which Tony Onyima succeeded Awoyinfa, and the first Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Dimgba Igwe, was replaced by Femi Adesina.

Awoyinfa and Igwe remained as directors on the company’s board. Adesina replaced Onyima in December 2013. In June, 2015, Mr. Eric Osagie succeeded Mr. Femi Adesina as Managing Editor/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited.