Oshiomhole, APC chairmen, governorship candidates strategise for elections

A joint meeting convened by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the state chairmen, secretaries and governorship candidates held on Sunday February 10, 2019 at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who presided over the special meeting stated that the meeting was necessary to review and deliberate on the Party’s preparation and general issues ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Oshiomhole stated the party’s national leadership identified the state executives represented at the meeting by their respective chairmen and secretaries as an important grassroots base that will work and ensure the Party’s victory in the presidential, governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The National Chairman who hailed the huge turnout of party supporters in the presidential campaign rallies held so far, charged the state executives to work cordially with APC governors and stakeholders in their respective states to ensure the election of all APC candidates.

While Oshiomhole cautioned against complacency, he said the party’s victory in the coming elections is assured judging by the continued support of the electorate and the unprecedented achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He urged party members and leaders not to be distracted by the daily falsehood and propaganda by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the elections. He reminded the meeting that PDP’s strategy was a fallout of the infamous Dubai meeting.

Oshiomhole said the APC will win the general elections in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner as against past PDP administrations which stole the people’s mandate in the past by manipulating the electoral process and state institutions.