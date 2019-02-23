Oshiomhole votes, praises conduct

By George Edomwonyi

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday cast his vote in his home town, Iyamoh, Edo state where he expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct.

Oshiomhole voted at 11:55am at his Ward 10, Unit 1 at Iyamho in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on improvement of the process.

Oshiomhole said the turnout of voters was impressive when compared to previous elections, despite the postponement of the election the commission last week.

“I have been voting here since 1999, and the turnout here today is totally unprecedented and some of you who have witnessed previous voting here will agree that it is almost three, four times higher.

“Those with small babies on their backs who have come to vote, I am touched. I think so far so good they say it is never over until it is over. For now I am satisfied with what I have seen here.

“I understand they did not start by 8am. I do not know, why but what is important as Nigerians at this hour is the outcome and the process.

” Let us move away from where people who will be carrying ballot boxes.

“This look of the young men and elderly women coming out to vote shows democracy is growing,’’ he said.

He expressed confidence that his party would emerge victorious.

“Now from evidence now, our own candidate President Muhammadu Buhari went around the 36 states, his opponent could not cover the 36 states.

“I am very confident that if everything goes round like this Nigerians will win, Nigerians must win, and once Nigerians win no wahala,” he said.

(NAN)