Osinbajo, Dolapo sing for Jesus on birthday

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo clocked 62 today, with the professor of law along with wife, Dolapo giving praises to Jesus as the “lover of his soul” and ‘strong tower’.

Osinbajo, who escaped death last month in a helicopter crash in Kogi state, won re-election on February 23 for another four year term, along with his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Watch the couple sing, according to his tweet on Twitter, where he commands close to 2 million followers:

To the lover of my soul,

My Strong Tower,

My Jesus,

Thank you for 62 years! pic.twitter.com/qzayvw3Yfm — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) March 8, 2019

Although he has won a new term, Osinbajo is also concerned about winning Lagos, where he resides and Ogun state, his home state in the governorship elections coming up on Saturday 9 March. On Wednesday, he campaigned along with the APC candidate, Dapo Abiodun in several quarters of the city and urged the people to vote for Abiodun.

Osinbajo was born on March 8, 1957 in Lagos.

He attended the Igbobi College, Lagos, University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1975 to 1978, and London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was Attorney-general and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.

Osinbajo worked as a Professor of Law at the University of Lagos for many years; he was also a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law practice.

In 2015 presidential election, he was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate and was inaugurated as Nigeria’s Vice President, on May 29, 2015.

Osinbajo is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo have three children.