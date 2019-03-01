Osinbajo, humble man, great leader – Sen.Gaya

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano South) has described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as a humble man, a great leader and a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gaya fielded questions from State House correspondents after leading a delegation from Kano State on a congratulatory visit to Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari and Osinbajo had on Wednesday received certificates of return as President-elect and Vice President-elect following the Feb. 23, presidential election.

Gaya said he also won his reelection bid.

“First of all, I came here to congratulate our boss, our brother, vice president, a humble man, a pastor, a great leader, a close associate of President Buhari who the president is very pleased with to congratulate him for this reelection and me, too, I also won my election.

“ For the first time, Kano State delivered a 100 per cent for senators, a 100 per cent for House of Representatives, 24, the largest in the country.

“ We have the largest number of local governments in my constituency; we have 16 local governments more than some states in the federation and also twice, Bayelsa because Bayelsa is eight local governments.

“We had the hope that President Buhari will come back for a second term.

“As the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works two years ago, I was inspecting a road from one location to another and I said that the road would be completed within the first term of President Buhari and the second section would be done in the second term, people were surprised.

“But I know good people are supposed to be called to leadership again and Buhari is good; that is why we have to call him for a second term.

“I thank God he has won with a large number of votes even though there was low turnout of voters; we are happy that he is now the president-elect’’.

Gaya said he was looking forward for a peaceful 9th National Assembly as the All Progressives Congress (APC) already had 62 members and 12 still counting.

He expressed optimism that out of the 12 that were yet to be declared, APC would take seven or eight which would give the party comfortable majority in the Senate.

The senator said that he was sure that it would be a National Assembly that would work with the president and support him.

He said he had done a lot for his people; adding that as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, he had attracted projects to his constituency.

Gaya listed some of his constituency projects as 200 classroom blocks, 16 health centres, 18 Skill Acquisition Centres, solar-powered boreholes, a lot intervention for farmers, education, poverty alleviation among other projects.

He thanked his constituents for reelecting him and pledged to do more to improve their lives.