Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting, minimum wage may top agenda

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The new National Minimum Wage is expected to feature as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presides over the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, had told State House correspondents after the emergency meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday that the cabinet discussed the minimum wage.

Mohammed said that NEC’s decision on the minimum wage was being awaited.

NEC, which is chaired by the vice president, has governors of Nigeria’s 36 states as members.

Other members of the council are the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Many state governors say they can only pay N24, 000 minimum wage but organised labour insists that tripartite committee set up by government to work out a new minimum wage agreed on N30,000.00.

In attendance are governors of Zamfara, Lagos, Jigawa, Plateau and Ekiti states.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige is also at the meeting.