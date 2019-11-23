Osinbajo receives Oduduwa University founder at Aso Villa

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday at the Presidential Villa met with a delegation from Oduduwa University, Ile Ife, Osun State, led by the institution’s Chancellor and Founder, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin.

Adedoyin, who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting, said that the visit was to invite the vice president to the university’s forthcoming convocation.

The educationist said that the delegation had a productive discussion with Osinbajo.

“We have our convocation ceremony coming up on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 and we have come to invite the vice president to grace the occasion. That is precisely why we are here and to pay him a courtesy visit too. We chatted with him and it was very fruitful.”

On the role of educationists in reshaping the society, Adedoyin said he believed that education could be used in building worthy citizens who would be impactful to society.

He said he had deployed what God endowed him with towards the growth of society as Oduduwa University had produced professors, medical doctors among others

On the role of the traditional institution in ensuring security, he said that traditional rulers knew the grassroots and should be engaged in maintaining security.

Adedoyin, who is the Maye of Yorubaland, said that the council of kings administered the nation before the advent of civilisation.

“So, I believe that the role should still continue because they are the people who know the grassroots.

“If you look at it very well from the scratch, if you take care of your child from the scratch, apart from the school that he goes; I think you have done very well.

“So, the traditional institution is playing a very vital role in this country,” he said. (NAN)