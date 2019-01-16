Osinbajo, Tinubu, governors attend Akande’s 80th birthday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the governors in the South West region attended the 80th birthday of Chief Bisi Akande in Ibadan today.

All of them, along with former governors Rauf Aregbesola and Chief Olusegun Osoba, joined the celebrator in the cutting of the cake.

Photos by Novo Isioro

Chief Akande was a former governor of Osun state and was the pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress.