Osinbajo turns ‘Drummer Boy’ in Ado Odo

For real: Osinbajo can beat the drums as he showed in Ado Odo, Ogun state on Sunday. Watch the countenances of APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, second right and others. Photo Novo Isioro

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has put the chopper mishap in Kabba, Kogi state behind him as he hopped into Ado Odo, Ogun state, to continue his Next Level campaign, towards the 16 February presidential election.

And he shocked his entourage when he showed his dexterity on the drum.

In the town, he was warmly received by the people and he also had a family chat with  Alhaji Jamiu Sanusi.

He was accompanied by the APC Governorship Candidate in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Senator Babafemi Ojudu and other top government officials.

Osinbajo and APC governorship candidate with Alhaji Jamiu Sanusi’s family

Osinbajo with the wife of Alhaji Jamiu sanusi
A woman explains a product to Osinbajo
Osinbajo salutes women of Ado Odo

