Osinbajo turns ‘Drummer Boy’ in Ado Odo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has put the chopper mishap in Kabba, Kogi state behind him as he hopped into Ado Odo, Ogun state, to continue his Next Level campaign, towards the 16 February presidential election.

And he shocked his entourage when he showed his dexterity on the drum.

In the town, he was warmly received by the people and he also had a family chat with Alhaji Jamiu Sanusi.

He was accompanied by the APC Governorship Candidate in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Senator Babafemi Ojudu and other top government officials.

