Osinbajo visits Lateef Jakande

By Chioma Ugboma

In continuation of his door-to-door campaign, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Osinbajo, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was at the Ilupeju residence of the former Minister of Works and Housing.

He was accompanied during the visit by APC chieftains, including Majority Leader of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Sen. Ganiyu Solomon; Lagos APC Governorship Candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Presidential aide on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo held closed-door meeting with the immediate family of the elder statesman (Jakande).

NAN reports that despite heavy presence of security operatives, party faithful and supporters defied the rains and besieged the area in their thousands to welcome the vice president.

The 89-year-old Jakande, was a journalist who became governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983.

Later later he was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

The vice president later visited some houses and markets in Mushin and Surulere Local Government Areas amidst cheers and fanfare from admirers and party members.

Addressing a huge crowd at the Shitta Roundabout in Surulere, Osinbajo said APC would take Nigeria higher.

He urged Nigerians to cue into the plans and programmes of the present administration by voting for APC in the February 16 and March 2 elections.

“APC is taking Nigeria higher and higher. We are not stopping. Our country is going higher. Come February 16, vote for APC,” he said.

Also speaking, Gbajabiamila urged all the party members to unite and work for the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

Sanwo-Olu urged the crowd to vote for him, President Muhammadu Buhari, Gbajabiamila and Desmond Elliot, a House of Assembly candidate in the constituency. (NAN)