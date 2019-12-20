Osinbajo, wife, Gowon grace Christmas Praise Concert in Aso Villa

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife Dolapo Osinbajo, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, on Thursday attended the 2019 Christmas Praise Concert at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, also attended the concert.

In a special prayer, Pastor Seyi Malomo, Chaplain, Aso Villa Chapel, thanked God for protecting Nigerians in the year, 2019.

He prayed that 2020 would be glorious for Nigeria and asked God to destroy every manifestation of evil in the country.

“By this time next year, we will be alive; Nigeria will be alive; Nigeria will be far better,” he prayed.

Speaking with State House correspondents afterwards, Mustapha said there was every reason to celebrate the season.

“It is the season of joy; the season of love, the season of sharing, that is the essence of Christmas.

“The gift that we have received which has tramsformed the entire world,” he said.

Mustapha said that Nigerians are all expectant that the coming year would be prosperous.

“There is going to be tremendous progress in this country in 2020.

“We have returned to the budget circle of January to December; with element of certainty, there will be strides and developments that will take place in this nation.

“We are getting focused and we are getting redirected in the pursuit of the activities of government; providing leadership for the property of this country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is set,” Mustapha said.

The concert featured Bible readings, praise and worship, musical performances, ministrations and prayers