Osinbajo’s accident shocks PDP

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the crash of the helicopter carrying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Kabba, Kogi state, on Saturday.

“The PDP thanks God for the safety of Vice President Osinbajo, members of his entourage and the crew,’’ Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of PDP said in his statement.

The party called for a thorough investigation into the traumatic incident adding that the safety of our leaders, and of course, all Nigerians, must be guaranteed, especially at this critical time.

The PDP urges all Nigerians irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political affiliation, to continue to pray for God’s continued intervention in our national life.

Also the All Progressives Congress (APC) thanked God for the safety of Osinbajo.

It also prayed for continuous safety of its leaders as well as the progress of the nation and its people.

Meannwhile, Osinbajo, SAN, has thanked Nigerians for their concern following the helicopter incident earlier today in Kabba, Kogi State.

Prof. Osinbajo proceeded with his programme, engaging the people on the Next Level plan of the Buhari administration.