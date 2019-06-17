Osun Election: Supreme Court fixes July 5 for judgment

By Martins Odeh

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed July 5 to deliver its judgment in the dispute arising from the September 2018 governorship election in Osun State.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the said election, Ademola Adeleke, had filed four separate appeals before the apex court to challenge the Abuja Division Court of Appeal’s decision affirming the All Progressives Congress and its Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the poll.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has aheard one of the appeals on Monday.

The decision in the particular appeal filed by Adeleke is to be binding on two other appeals, while the fourth appeal will be heard and a judgment delivered on it separately.

The seven man-panel rose after hearing the first appeal on Monday.