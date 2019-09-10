Otoibhi becomes Lagos NSCDC new commandant

By Bukola Adetoye

A new commandant for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, has assumed duty in Lagos state.

This is contained in a press statement released on Monday in Lagos and signed by Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Command of NSCDC.

She said that Otoibhi replaced Mr Tajudeen Balogun, who had been transferred to Zone “F”.

The PRO in the statement said that there was a brief handing over ceremony held at the command’s headquarters.

She said that there; the outgoing commandant, Mr Balogun, thanked the Commandant-General, Mr Abdullahi Gana, for the opportunity given him to serve in Lagos State.

It said that Balogun also thanked him for the achievements recorded by the NSCDC during his three and a half-year tenure in Lagos command.

Balogun equally commended the Lagos State Government for providing him an enabling environment through logistic support, which he said contributed to the success recorded by the NSCDC under his leadership.

The statement also stated that Balogun lauded the corps’ personnel for exhibiting high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

He also implored the personnel to extend the gesture to his successor.

The statement said that the new commandant, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, in his address promised to continue where his predecessor-in-office stopped.

It said that hecurged the command’s officers to respect the rules and regulations of the command.

The PRO said in the statement that prior to his deployment to the Lagos State Command, Otoibhi had served in FCT, Kogi, Kastina and Bayelsa states’ commands respectively.