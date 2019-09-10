Otoibhi becomes Lagos NSCDC new commandant

NSCDC
Personnel of the NSCDC prepare to engage bandits

By Bukola Adetoye

A new commandant for  the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, has assumed duty in Lagos state.

This  is contained in  a press statement released on Monday in Lagos  and signed by Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Command of NSCDC.

She said that Otoibhi replaced Mr Tajudeen Balogun, who had been transferred to Zone “F”.

The PRO in the statement said that there was a brief handing over ceremony held at the command’s headquarters.

She said  that there;  the outgoing commandant, Mr Balogun, thanked the Commandant-General, Mr Abdullahi Gana, for the opportunity given him  to serve in Lagos State.

It said that Balogun  also thanked him for  the achievements  recorded  by the NSCDC during his  three and a half-year tenure in Lagos  command.

Balogun equally commended the Lagos State Government  for providing  him an  enabling environment through logistic support, which he said contributed to the success recorded by the  NSCDC under his leadership.

The statement also stated that  Balogun  lauded the corps’ personnel for exhibiting high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of  their duties.

He also implored the personnel to extend the gesture to his successor.

The  statement said that the new commandant, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, in his address promised to continue where his predecessor-in-office  stopped.

It said that hecurged the command’s  officers to respect the rules and regulations of the command.

The PRO said in the statement that prior to his deployment to the  Lagos State Command, Otoibhi had served in FCT, Kogi, Kastina and Bayelsa states’ commands respectively.

