Over 300 NGOs converge for humanitarian interactive dinner

Over 300 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are to converge on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the first ever Nigerian Humanitarian Interactive Dinner scheduled for Thursday.

The dinner organized by National Democracy Stakeholders Group (NDSG) is aimed at providing a platform for the over 300 NGOs to interact, brainstorm and network.

The interaction according to the NIHA would help in developing strategic, better co-ordinated, need-specific and timely interventions and approaches to tackling humanitarian challenges in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the convener of the NDSG, Mr Kletsaint Akor, the Interactive Dinner will also serve as a forum for stakeholders to advocate global responsibility for the increasing humanitarian concern in Nigeria, as well as affirm support for and readiness to collaborate with Nigeria’s newly established Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Over 300 local and international non-governmental organizations and social enterprises including TY Danjuma Foundation, WOTCLEF, the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the Catholic Relief Services and the World Nations Development Initiative are participating.

“Also expected at the event are government functionaries and representatives of the relevant ministry and agencies and all other groups and individuals who can contribute to the attainment of the objectives of the initiative, and of course the media-the key drivers,” he said.

Other activities marked out for the diner include awards, Public presentation of the NIHA Report- a journal that periodically reports challenges and developments in the humanitarian sector.

Others include: presentation of the NIHA TV-a digital online TV platform and unveiling of the Humanitarian Shared Opportunity (HUSHOP.ng)-a digital database/directory of all humanitarian stakeholders.