Over 5.5m ready with PVCs to vote in Lagos

By Yemi Adeleye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos on Wednesday said that over 5.5 million Permanent Voter Cards had been collected by registered voters in the state.

Mr Femi Akinbiyi, INEC Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Akinbiyi said the number of registered voters in the state stood at 6, 566,136 and urged those yet to pick up their cards to do so before it would be too late.

“There are still so many PVCs yet to be collected at the INEC offices in the 20 local government areas of the state.

“We are also appealing to all registered voters who are yet to pick up their PVCs to do so before it will be too late for the 2019 general elections.

“Ample opportunities have been given to all eligible voters who registered for PVCs to collect them. I want to urge the people to create time to collect their cards,” Akinbiyi said.

He said that the commission was set for the elections, saying that INEC had started moving non-sensitive materials to all INEC offices in each council area.

According to him, the commission will meet with stakeholders on Feb. 12 on INEC preparations for the polls.

NAN reports that the Presidential and National Assembly Elections will hold on Feb. 16 while the governorship and house of assembly elections will hold on March 2.