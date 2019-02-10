Over 66,000 vehicles registered in FCT in 2018

Kelechi Ogunleye

A total of 66,324 vehicles were registered by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in 2018, according to its quarterly report released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services, also known as VIO, in its 2018 report, said the number was accumulated from January to December.

The report indicated that the fourth quarter had the highest number of vehicles registered with a total of 22,016.

“The third quarter followed with the registration of 17,427.

“The first quarter was next with 13,757 registered vehicles, while the second quarter had the least number of 13,124 registered vehicles,” the report said.

The report also showed that a total of 6,522 vehicles were revalidated, while 684 vehicles had a change of category.

Among those impounded were 12,830 vehicles, 1,018 motorcycles (okada), 758 tricycles (keke) and 595 un-painted taxis during the enforcement activities of the agency.

“A total of 380 vehicles were also immobilised for indiscriminate parking in the territory and 141 unauthorised car marts were clamped down,” the report said.