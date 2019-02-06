Over 81,000 IDPs will vote in Adamawa -NOA

No fewer than 81,000 registered Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) possessing Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) will participate in the 2019 general elections in Adamawa.

Mr Ahmed Abba, the State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) disclosed this during a sensitisation rally against vote buying in Vinikilang ward in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa on Wednesday.

Abba said the aim of the rally was to educate youths, who constituted over 50 per cent of total voters, to shun political violence and avoid selling their votes.

“So far, there are about 168,000 Internally Displaced Persons across Adamawa State, and of that number, over 81,000 are registered with the INEC and will participate in the Feb. 16 elections,’’ he said.

The state director decried the rate of hate speech by some politicians at rallies, and advised them to base their campaigns on issues.

In his remarks, Mr Mapwavoa Saul, Girei Branch Chairman of the National Youths Council of Nigeria, said the association was sensitising youths against election violence.

Saul said the association had carried out several sensitisations through drama, street rallies and town hall meetings to educate the youths on peaceful elections and good behaviour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the National Youths Service Corps, Boys Brigade, and Youth clubs were among the participants at the rally. (NAN)