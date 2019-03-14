Oyetola appoints CoS, SSG

By Victor Adeoti/Osogbo

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday appointed Mr Oluwole Oyebamiji as Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Dr Charles Akinola as Chief of Staff (CoS) and Mr Adeyanju Binuyo as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The appointments were made known in a statement by Adeshina Adeniyi, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Osogbo.

Adesina, said the appointments take immediate effect.

Oyebamiji, the SSG, was a 1987 graduate of Theatre Arts of the University of Ibadan.

He was a former Permanent Secretary in the state, one-time General Manager, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), and erstwhile full-time Commissioner in the Osun State Civil Service Commission.

Akinola, the CoS, was the Director General, Office of Economic Development &

Partnerships State of Osun.

He was an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Fellow of the Weatherhead Centre for International Affairs, Harvard University.

Binuyo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, obtained BSc and MSc from the University of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetola was sworn-in as governor on Nov. 27, 2018.

He defeated Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Sept. 2018 governorship election.