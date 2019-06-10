Oyo Govt. mulls establishment of anti-corruption agency

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says his administration will soon establish an anti-corruption agency in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying this on Sunday during a two-day induction programme organised for members-elect of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly.

He said the plan for the establishment of the agency was part of his administration’s readiness to fight graft.

He disclosed that the lawmakers would get a bill seeking to establish the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency immediately after the inauguration.

According to the statement, when the agency is established, it will be empowered to beam its searchlight on individuals and government institutions in the state.

Makinde expressed readiness to waive his immunity and appear before the agency if found wanting.

“The first Executive Bill we are bringing to you is for us to set up an Anti-Corruption Agency for Oyo State.

“And I will waive my immunity, if I am found not to be above board, to face that agency, ” he stated.

The governor also promised to work with the state assembly to guarantee financial autonomy to local government administration.

On security, Makinde said his government was determined to make the state one of the safest in the country by coming up with measures to tame insecurity.

He disclosed that his government already had a blueprint on the security sector, adding that his colleagues in the South/West were also working in the same direction.

According to him, the decision to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) a few days after taking office was borne out of the resolve to ensure that the state was not held to ransom by a few individuals.

He implored the members-elect to work towards a cordial relationship with the executive.

Makinde disclosed that his administration had four major areas to focus on, which included economy, agriculture, poverty alleviation and infrastructure development.

“We want to expand our economy and lift as many of our people as possible out of poverty.

“We want to use agriculture to expand the economy, It is not by just saying it; we have to see real action and most of our infrastructure will be made to target our economy and we need to work together on this,” the governor stated.