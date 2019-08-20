Paint manufacturers set for improved competitiveness

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Paints Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says it has evolved strategies to improve the quality of paints and prepare for future developments in the manufacturing sector.

Mr Abimbolu Babatunde, Chairman, Paints Manufacturers Association, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos.

Babatunde spoke while addressing journalists ahead of the association’s forthcoming Coatings Show scheduled to hold on Oct. 28 and 29 in Lagos State.

He said that the association had over the years been facing issues of adulteration and faking of premium brands of their products, which negatively affect volumes, profitability and investments.

According to him, the theme: ‘Future trends in coatings technology’ was chosen to prepare paint manufacturers for future developments, sales, raw materials and lead content in paints.

“Themes for the show have been evolving over the years, taking into consideration the global outlook of the industry during each edition.

“We try as much as possible to be in tune with global trends and comply with quality, technology and safety requirements for the benefit of the environment and stakeholders.

“It will also serve as a platform for establishing ways to penetrate other markets outside the country,” he said.

He explained that the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) posed a threat as well as opportunity for manufacturers; thus necessitating the need to be prepared.

Babatunde said that the show would attract exhibitors from the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, South Africa, India, Korea, China, Turkey and Singapore.

He said that the event would enable manufacturers of paints, inks and allied products exchange ideas that would boost the paint industry and economic growth. (NAN)