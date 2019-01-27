Pakistan invites Nigeria to textile expo

By Biola Lawal

Pakistan has expressed its readiness to improve economic relations with Nigeria and invited operators of the Nigerian textile industry to participate in its international textile exhibition in Lahore, Pakistani cultural centre, in April.

Mr Tahir Abbas, Commercial Secretary of the Pakistan Mission in Nigeria, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Abbas said part of the ways of improving these relations was his country’s invitation to the Nigerian investors to attend the second edition of the Largest Textile Sector Exhibition in Lahore, Pakistan.

He noted that the invitation and anticipated participation of Nigerians in the Textile exhibition was to further strengthen the economic relations between the two nations.

“The textile industry of Pakistan is open to joint ventures with the Nigerian industry in textile value chain.’’

Abbas disclosed that companies from some other West Africa countries were already examining the potential areas of investment in textile for possible development of mutually beneficial business ties.

“Nigerian companies engaged in imports, distribution, marketing and manufacturing of textile products or excelling in any stage of textile value chain are expected to attend.

“The event in a big way to explore possibilities of building business contacts and joint ventures,’’ he said.

Abbas disclosed that the first edition of the exhibition –TEXPO, held in 2016, turned out to be an amazing success with businessmen from 52 countries participating in the event.

He noted that during the event, more than 700 specialised business to business (B2B) meetings were organized between international buyers and exhibitors

He assured that Nigerian delegates “will be extended all necessary facilitation for attending the big Textile Show.’’

Abbas advised participating businessmen to access visa details from website of High Commission of Pakistan; i.e. http://www.mofa.gov.pk/nigeria or its Commercial Section.

“Pakistan is keen to expand its reach towards Africa and take advantage of the value supply chain opportunities offered by Africa, especially Nigeria.’’

He said that the exhibition, tagged “TEXPO 2019’’ would hold between April 11 and April 14 in Lahore.

He explained that the exhibition would cover categories like Bed Wear, Home Textile, Terry Towel, Cloth, Fashion Garments, Foundation garments and thread, Yarn, Silk and Synthetic Textile.

“It will also showcase Garment Accessories, Knitted or Crocheted, Knitwear & Hosiery, Leather Garments and Accessories, Raw Cotton, Readymade garments, Carpets and Tulle lace / Embroidery,

“Others include; textile fabric woven, Canvas and Tents, Bags, Towels, Hosiery, Textile Handicrafts, Bed Linen, Textile Machinery, among others.’’

He said Pakistan “is one of the few countries which have achieved excellence in entire value chain of textile industry.

“Pakistan boasts a huge textile manufacturing base right from production of fine cotton to high value added finished products catering to delicate aesthetics. TEXPO has been conceptualized as the biggest platform for the textile industry.

“The sector accounts for exports of more than $13.2 billion which amounts to around 60 per cent total exports of the country.

“Pakistan industry has been exporting products to the quality conscious and highly competitive markets of USA, UK, EU, Middle East and Far East.’’

According to him, competition in the sector “encourages investments in research and development which resulted in better products at competitive rates.

“Under the banners of the flagship branding initiative of Emerging Pakistan, textile industry of Pakistan is keen to expand its reach towards Africa and take advantage of the value supply chain opportunities offered by Africa.

“In order to develop efficient value chain connections and comprehensively display achievements of Pakistan in textile, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing the 2nd Edition of the largest textile sector exhibition in Pakistan to showcase its achievements globally.’’

While Abbas described Lahore as his country’s cultural centre, he listed some of the historic monuments to include; Lahore Forte, built in 1566; Badshahi Mosque, built in 1671 and Old Walled City with multiple Mughal Era Buildings (From 1526 to 1857).

He named some of the interesting sites to include Anglo-Mughal Architecture sites (From 1857 to 1947) and modern marvels like Orange Line Train, Metro Bus Service, international airport, mega malls and hotels.

He said these culturally adorned food streets and motor ways connecting Lahore with major cities, offer a great experience for tourists.

He urged intending participants to visit http://www.texpo.tdap.gov.pk/. www.texpo.tdap.gov.pk, www.tdap.gov.pk. For more details.