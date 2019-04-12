Panic in Trump’s White House after man set himself on fire

Secret Service agents rushed to secure President Donald Trump’s White House on Friday after an incident involving a man whose jacket was on fire just beyond the border fence. The Secret Service, which guards the president, said a man “operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line.”

Officers “immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid,” the Secret Service tweeted, adding that the man had “what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Details about what happened were scanty. It was not even immediately clear what caused the fire.

In a rare sight, officers rushed to the scene and others ordered journalists usually stationed with rows of television cameras outside the White House to get inside the building.