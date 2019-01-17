Pastor sacked for opposing homosexuality

A Presbyterian pastor in Northern California, United States has been sacked after he posted a message on the sign outside his church that stated “homosexuality is still a sin.”

The sign that the pastor allegedly made also stated that transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner “is still a man” and that “the culture may change but the Bible does not,” according to NBC News.

“As of today, I am no longer the pastor of Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church,” Pastor Justin Hoke posted on Facebook. “I was informed that essentially all but one couple in membership would leave the church if I continued as pastor.”

Hoke told local NBC affiliate KOBI that there is not hate in the sign and that he surprised and found it offensive that members of the congregation found the sign hateful.

Hoke was forced out following several days of protest outside the Shastina, Calif., church.

“I did not want to leave, I did not quit, and I was willing to stay,” Hoke wrote on Facebook.

“There was a fear we would lose what little congregation that we had if I remained,” Hoke told the local news outlet, saying he parted with the church due to a difference in philosophy.

The sign was up for several days before being changed on Tuesday so that only the portion that read “the culture may change, the Bible does not” was left.

*Originally published by thehill.com