Pastor slumps, dies after defecting to APC in Edo

A pastor identified as Aimola John reportedly slumped and died after defecting to the All Progressives Congress in Edo State.

According to the Nation, the pastor slumped after joining the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to defect to APC.

The cleric which was rushed to a hospital was pronounced dead on arrival.

The former Secretary of Owan East, Godwin Imoudu, while speaking on the incident stated that the late pastor was in Benin to defect to the APC when the incident happened.

A further report revealed that the deceased was once a chairmanship candidate for Owan East Local Government Area.

Recall that PDP in Edo state had expelled its former governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu over anti-party activities.

Ize-Iyamu was expelled following his refusal to confirm or refute his rumoured defection to APC.

