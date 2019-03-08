Patience Jonathan’s forfeited $8.4m stays: Supreme Court

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan lost her bid to overturn the temporary decision of a lower court that ordered the Federal Government to seize her $8.4 million.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court today in Abuja upheld the order of temporary forfeiture made by a Federal High Court in Lagos in respect of the money linked to her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a judgment on Friday, the court unanimously declared that the appeal filed by Jonathan was without merit.

The court ordered her to go back to the lower court to justify her ownership of the money to prevent its permanent forfeiture to the Federal Government.

