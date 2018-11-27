Pay rise will spur Police performance – Former DIG

By Uchenna Eletuo

A retired Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police, Mr Waheed Kazeem, has expressed optimism that enhanced pay package for police personnel will spur their performances.

Kazeem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that welfare was germane to improved performance.

He said that training and re-training of police officers and men was equally important.

“They are the first contact of the state with the ordinary man.

“At this period of our nationhood, the state requires an unwavering support of the police to maintain its sovereignty.

“Therefore, their welfare should be a priority to deter them from unethical conducts,” the DIG said.

Kazeem, who expressed dismay at the poor state of police barracks across the country, advised police authorities to provide decent accommodations for the personnel.

According to the former DIG, improved living condition will go a long way to boost police performance.

He added that re-positioning of the police in line with global trends was long overdue.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment for the Nigeria Police Force, which implies that salaries, allowances and pensions of policemen will be increased

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said that the decision was part of the commitment of Buhari’s administration to give attention to the welfare and operational needs of the police.