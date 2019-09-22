PDP chieftain congratulates Gov. Ihedioha on tribunal victory

Chimezie Anaso

Chief Remigus Nwaokonkwo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state has congratulated Gov. Emeka Ihedioha on his victory at the Elections Petitions Tribunal.

Nwaokonkwo who is the leader of PDP in Orsu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state

disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday.

He said that the victory was not just that of Ihedioha but for the entire people of the state.

He said the tribunal verdict was a further affirmation of the resounding victory of the governor who got overwhelming votes from the electorate.

“With the judgment of the tribunal which dismissed all petitions against Ihedioha, the people have won again just as we already won on March 9.

“It is a happy day for us because, it is a victory for people, I want to on behalf of the PDP in Orsu LGA congratulate our governor on his victory,” he said.

Nwaokonkwo said the development would reduce distractions to the governor whom he said was on the right track to rebuilding the state.

He enjoined people especially the opposition to see the victory as an act of God and rally around Ihedioha to enable him deliver good governance to the state.

“We have to move forward, the governor needs our support to succeed, I call on everyone especially those who went to court to see the state as our common heritage and join hands with the governor for common good,” he said.(NAN)