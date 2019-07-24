PDP congratulates new UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday congratulated the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Boris Johnson, as he assumes office.

The party National Chairman, Mr Uche

Secondus, in a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan also congratulated the UK Government o n the successful election of the new prime minister.

Secondus said that Nigeria look forward to the days ahead with enhanced synergy with UK.

“The PDP is confident of a more

proactive Britain, in her relationship with Nigeria in critical sectors

of our national life.

“We look forward to an enhanced synergy that would boost democracy and good governance within Commonwealth States as well as reinvigorate trade and economic activities, free press, increase access to education and transfer of technology.

” We look forward to greater cooperation in security and military needs, among many other areas of mutual interests between Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” he said.(NAN)