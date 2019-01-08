PDP goes to America without Atiku

Without the company of Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will next week in Washington, DC, advertise its programme and share insights on the future of US- Nigeria relations.

Taking the centre-stage instead is Atiku’s running mate, Peter Gregory Obi, according to an online report.

Mr. Obi will be a guest at the Center For Strategic & International Studies, CSIS to discuss the PDP’s economic and security objectives, as well as his views on the future of U.S.-Nigeria relations.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Established in Washington, D.C., over 50 years ago, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) is a bipartisan, nonprofit policy research organisation dedicated to providing strategic insights and policy solutions to help decisionmakers chart a course toward a better world.

Atiku’s avoidance of the event further confirmed suspicion that he has a case to answer in the United States. Recently, the spokesman of the Buhari campaign, senior lawyer Festus Keyamo said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has a sealed indictment waiting for him in the US. “The day he visits the US, not as a candidate in an election, he will face charges.”