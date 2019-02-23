PDP hires thugs to storm collation centres, APC alleges

The Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party is recruiting armed thugs and miscreants nationwide to attack ward and local government collation centres nationwide, to make the election inconclusive.

The allegation was made Saturday night by the APC Campaign Council, quoting sources close to the PDP.

The party therefore warned APC supporters to be vigilant and suspend jubilation until the election is concluded.

“The purpose is to disrupt the collation process of the elections nationwide in order to cause crises and make this election inconclusive”, said Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria and Director, Strategic Communications,

APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“As we know, most of these collation centres are usually in schools or other places that are poorly protected.

“This is therefore a clarion call to all law enforcement agencies to mobilise extra armed security to protect all collation centres nationwide.

“We also appeal to Nigerians of goodwill and our supporters to provide standby electricity this night at these collation centres.

“We also call on all our party agents, supporters and patriotic Nigerians to stick with these election results from the various units up to the State Collation Centres.

“There is no cause for any political party at this stage to jubilate or be dejected. Nothing has been won and nothing has been lost. Official results have not been declared. Hence we call for eternal vigilance on the part of our agents and supporters”.