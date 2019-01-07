PDP loses another big gun in Kano to APC

By Abbas Bamalli

One of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Kano State, Mr Bello Sani-Gwarzo, on Monday dumped the party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announcing his decision at a grand reception organised to receive him and his supporters across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Sani-Gwarzo expressed total loyalty and commitment to work for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.

He said he would be working under the ‘One 2 Tell 10’, a Buhari support group, with a view to ensuring the success of President Buhari in the February election.

Sani-Gwarzo described Buhari as the most suitable candidate for the Presidency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 250 political groups in the state merged with the ‘One 2 Tell 10’ as part of efforts to ensure Buhari’s victory at the polls.

The Director-General, Sani-Gwarzo Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Mika’ilu Koki, said for three consecutive terms, the aspirant aspired to the Kano Governorship position under the PDP.

According to him, Sani-Gwarzo observed that the platform was not friendly, hence his decision and others to decamp to APC in view of its good policies and developmental programmes.

He lamented that his former party, PDP, was not in any way interested in addressing the plight of the common man.

This he said was evident in what he termed “retrogressive policies, occasioned by poor governance which he noted had retarded the development of the country.”

Koki said instead, PDP members were more concerned about self enrichment.

“They are not thinking of Nigeria. and this is evident in their poor governance in the 16 wasteful years in power.

“Barely three years of APC administration under President Buhari, the country had witnessed a steady national growth and economic stability.

“This is an indication of good governance and purposeful leadership that attracted the need for Buhari to have a second term in order for Nigerians to continue consolidating the gains of democracy,” Koki said.

While welcoming the defectors, Director-General of the ‘One 2 Tell 10’, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa-Bichi, commended Sani-Gwarzo and his supporters for taking a wise decision.

“President Buhari is the much awaited messiah that we have been yearning for.”

He said those who were opposing and sabotaging Buhari have the agenda to destabilise the country.

Baffa-Bichi said Buhari’s greatest concern was how to bailout Nigeria out of the doldrums and make life comfortable for every Nigerian.

The director-general of the support group, who is also the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, said Nigeria, at this crucial time, needs President Buhari.

He said that the president would continue to fight corruption and take Nigeria to the next level of advanced economy, if re-elected.

“We are all living witnesses to the improved security in the country, massive improvement in power generation, improved infrastructure development through road construction, rail lines and poverty alleviation scheme.

“We also have improved agricultural activities, sound economic policies and many more,” he said.