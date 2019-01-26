PDP mourns Onnoghen’s suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) appears to have been thrown into a mourning mood as it suspended for 3 days its presidential election campaign because of the suspension Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onnoghen who breached the assets declaration rule was suspended Friday by President Buhari.

The top law officer has already been charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for false and hidden asset declarations.

Onnoghen, has admitted wrongdoing in his response to the charge, pleading ‘mistake’, ‘forgetfulness’for the offence, his lawyers have gone to several courts to stop his trial.

Buhari pulled the rug under them by suspending him, based on the advice of the CCT.

“In the first instance, we are suspending our campaign for 72 hours. It is our hope that President Buhari will listen to the voice of all lovers of democracy the world over and restore democracy in Nigeria immediately and without qualifications,” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said.

The All Progressives Congress, the ruling party, in contrast has continued its campaign, with President Buhari taking the party’s message to Ibadan and Osogbo in the South West on Saturday.

PDP claimed the judge’s suspension was a “brazen assault on the constitution”.

Its campaign director-general, Senate President Bukola Saraki asked President Buhari to reverse it immediately.

“We call on all well meaning Nigerians to rise in defense of democracy and save our nation from this imminent slide into tyranny,” the party said in its statement.