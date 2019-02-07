PDP takes campaign to markets, major roads in Benin

By Deborah Coker

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Thursday took its campaign to some markets and major roads within Benin metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was led by the state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih.

Addressing the electorate at various points, Orbih said the party decided to bring the campaign close to the people so that they could know the party’s candidates vying for various positions and vote for them.

He noted that as business people who drove the economy, it would have been impossible for them to abandon their businesses and attend any campaign.

“That is why we decided to bring our campaign to you in your various business places,’’ he said.

The chairman who described PDP candidates across the state as very sellable urged the electorate to vote for them.

He said doing so would enable them to join hands with the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and get the country working again when voted in on Feb 16.

Orbih noted that the party when voted into power would ensure positive impact in the key sectors of the national economy.

The party chairman stressed that PDP would be fair to all as it would put in place a government of national unity.

He advised them to ensure that their votes counted by defending them and resisting any form of intimidation during the elections.

He further charged them to stand up against any form of rigging during the exercise.

NAN reports that the party sensitised the traders as the campaign train moved to Mission Road Market, New Benin Market, Ewaiken and Uwelu Motor Spare Parts Markets.

Forestry Road, Sapele Road and the New Lagos Road were among the major roads the PDP also took its campaign to.