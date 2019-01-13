PDP takes campaign to Ondo, Ekiti.

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will on Monday move to Ekiti State with other leaders of the party in continuation of his campaign tour across the country.

In Ekiti State, the presidential campaign train is expected to have a stopover at Ikere-Ekiti before moving to Ado Ekiti, the state capital, where homage will be paid to traditional rulers at the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, before moving to the state Pavilion, venue of the campaign.

layinka said PDP members and supporters and as well as well-meaning Nigerians were expected at the Pavilion from 9am. He said that the campaign train would also stop in Akure, Ondo State on Monday before it would move to Osun State. Olayinka dismissed the parallel campaign council inaugurated by the Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, saying: “That one goes to no issue. “The campaign council at the national level is relating with the Chairman, Prof Kolapo Olusola and the Director General, Chief Dipo Anisulowo.”

Director of Media and Publicity of the pro-Ayodele Fayose Atiku/Obi PDP Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, urged Ekiti people to troop out en-masse to give a rousing welcome to the PDP presidential candidate, who he described as the “next president of Nigeria by the grace of God.”

