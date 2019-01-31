PDP’s bigwig joins Buhari

Mr Bolaji Anani, former National Financial Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and his supporters have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to work for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received them at the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally inside the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

Buhari said that his administration would continue to fight corruption and improve the country’s economy.

He also promised to support farmers across the country with soft loans to help them improve their produce.

“I want to assure you that after I have been sworn in, I will visit Cross River again to interact with the people,‘’ he said.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, said that Buhari deserves a second term in view of his giant strides in office.

Oshiomhole blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for presiding over the ceding of the oil rich Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon, adding that this had brought hardship on the people of Bakassi.

“Former President Obasanjo ceded Bakassi to Cameroon because he wanted to get a Nobel Peace Prize. But unfortunately for him, such prizes are not given to traitors.

“He ceded Bakassi and made residents in that area to become refugees in their homeland,’’ he said.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, assured President Buhari of bloc votes from Cross River on Feb. 16.

Owan-Enoh said that the broom revolution that started in 2015 would emerge victorious in 2019.

Mr John Ochalla, Acting Chairman of APC in the state, told the President that the massive turn out at the stadium shows the strength of the APC in the state and their willingness to vote for him at the polls.

“Mr President, I wish to bring to your notice that investors have been chased away in Cross River over multiple taxations by the PDP government.

“The Super Highway and Deep Sea Port projects are a monumental failure as both are still at ground breaking level with nothing to show for three years after,’’ he said.

Ochalla said that the desire for a change of leadership in the state was loud, adding that APC will sweep Cross River in 2019.

NAN reports that the U.J Esuene sport stadium was filled to capacity with support groups, party faithful and stakeholders cheering the President and his entourage. (NAN)