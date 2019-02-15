PDP’S PVTS ultimate rigging machine- BMO

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has described Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Parallel Voting Tabulation System (PVTS) as an evil device to undermine the system, rig the election, create credibility crisis and ultimately create chaos in the aftermath of the election.

BMO made this remark while reacting to what PDP described as its five strategies to checkmate rigging, which includes “a state of the art” Parallel Voting Tabulation System. The party also said it will reject the 2019 presidential election if the results collated by INEC do not tally with its PVTS.

BMO Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, said that this new template by the PDP was borne out of the realisation that “its sham campaign; a campaign lacking in strategy and execution, is not going anywhere”.

The group also said it believes that this PDP strategy will also fail.

“We know that it is the usual template for PDP to create various scenarios in build-up to elections. Sensing defeat, they begin to create imaginary, unsubstantiated and unscientific claims and stories. We urge them to be careful so they do not impose the conclusion of their mental gyration on Nigerians, especially when Nigerians have decided for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We find it laughable that just a while ago, Osita Chidoka claimed they – the PDP – have mobilized 40 million people as PDP’s independent election monitors. Now if we may ask, how many voters are there that they need 40 million election monitors? Are they mobilising to rig the election, because we do not know anywhere in the world where election monitors are up to 40 million.

“Who could be more fitting as a rigger than the PDP who, for 16 years, hatched several flawed electoral processes that even its former president admitted openly to.

“We know that it is deeply engraved in the culture of the PDP to be scammers, from the Maurice Iwu days to the employment scam of 2014, to this bogus claim that they have mobilised forty million election monitors. Such claims ought to be disregarded as Nigerians focus on the polls on Saturday.”

The Pro-Buhari group urged well-meaning Nigerians to come out and vote for their conscience, to choose between a party headed by a man who – despite holding several public offices in the past – was never indicted in any corrupt cases; and a man with huge integrity deficit, an internationally acclaimed thief chosen by a party that led Nigeria to the brink of destruction.