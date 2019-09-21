Peace Corp marks UN Peace Day with Marathon

The Peace Corps of Nigeria has Commemorated the United Nations International Day of Peace with a Marathon race organised by the FCT command of the corp.

The Marathon held in Abuja, featured 193 Sports men and women who participated in a six kilometer open marathon race

The race kicked off at 7a.m. from Banex Plaza area of Abuja and terminated at the peace corp office in Gwarinpa Abuja.

There were prizes for participants who emerged victorious with Mr Fenu Ismaila, 23 years old emerging first position, clinching a cash prize of N100,000.

The second runner up, Mr Utsafa Friday got N50,000 while the third runner up Jacob Jere got N25,000.

Speaking after the event, the winner Mr Ismaila commended the peace corp for organising the marathon and thanked God for seeing him through to the First position.

For the organizers of the vent who were very impressed with the participation of five very young Nigerians, including an 8 yer old Miss Chioma Onuoha, the pledged one term school fees to support the kids.

National commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria Ambassador Dickson Akoh pledged to pay or refund a whole term school fees of the five teenage participants to their parent.

Akoh said that the corp has been Commemorating the UN peace day since 2012 but decided to spice up the 2019 event with the marathon.

Dr Edet Ekpenyong FCT Commandant of the corp and also the Chairman of the Marathon race organizing Committee disclosed that their was a price for the first 30 persons to complete the race.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN, reports that the theme for this year’s Peace Day is: Climate Change for Peace.