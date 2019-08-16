Peace Corps to attend UN’s Civil Society Conference

The Peace Corps of Nigeria has been invited by the United Nations to attend its 68th UN Civil Society Confab in the United States.

Millicent Umoru, Corps Public Relations Officer in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday said that the conference explores ways and means for strengthening collaboration between local communities and global institutions.

According to Umoru, the 3-Day gathering of Civil Society Organizations is organized by the Department of Global Communications (formerly DPI) in cooperation with the NGO/DPI Executive Committee and the participation of its associated Civil Society Organizations and NGOs.

“The Conference with theme: “Building Inclusive and Sustainable Cities and Communities,” which focuses around Sustainable Development Goal 11, is scheduled to hold between 26 and 28 August, 2019 at Salt Lake City, Utah USA.

“This international forum also brings together senior UN system officials, prominent international Civil Society Organizations, academicians, public opinion makers and international media to discuss issues of global concern.

“The focus of the 68th Conference is, however, very cardinal to Peace Corps of Nigeria, as the Organization since its formation have been in the vanguard of agitating for a Sustainable and all Inclusive Nigeria, through its activities in all States and Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

“The 5-man delegation of the Corps is to be led by its National Commandant, Dr Dickson Akoh and, is expected to join other particupants from around the globe at the Conference”, Umoru said.