Perm. Sec. tasks civil servants on productivity

By Franca Ofili

Alh. Mohammed Bukar, Permanent Secretary (PS) Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, has stressed the need for members of staff of the ministry to be goal oriented and productive.

Bukar said this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Mrs Renate Michael on Thursday.

According to the statement, the PS spoke at a Productivity Lecture Series in Abuja, organised by the National Productivity Centre (NPC) in conjunction with the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSOF).

Bukar, represented by the Deputy Director, Human Resource Management, Mrs Aderonke Jaiyesimi, said the lecture was in furtherance of plans to transform the Public Service.

He said that the OHCSOF had fashioned out initiatives, such as efficiency, productivity, incorruptible and citizen-centred transformation programmes to achieve its goal.

According to him, productivity was crucial to the success of public service and was important in achieving reforms of the current Administration.

He urged the participants to embrace knowledge by interacting with the resource persons to make the desired impact on their jobs.

Director, Current Affairs and Information, NPC, Mal. Hassan Abdullahi, said that the keyword for doing things right were efficiency, effectiveness, quality, competitiveness and motivation.

Abdullahi recommended the adoption of the Japanese 5s of Housekeeping Practice tools – Sort, Straighten, Shine, Standardise and Sustain to improve productivity in the work place.

The director said staff productivity levels could also increase through managing their time, working smarter, getting organised and encouraging teamwork. (NAN)