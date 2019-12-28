Philanthropist Emmanuel King bags AAU Pillar of Sports, Lagos Man of Year awards

By Emmanuel Afonne

Philanthropist Aare Adetola Emmanuel King has bagged the prestigious Lagos State Man of the Year award as well as the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Pillar of Sports award for the roles played in development of youths in the country.

A statement from the organisers of the award led by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University Prof. Ignatius Onimawo stated that Emmanuel King was also honoured for his contributions to the development of Nollywood film industry and Real Estate.

The award was presented on Friday to Emmanuel King at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, by Onimawo in company of University’s Deputy VC (Academics) Prof. Ozeigbe Aigbokhaevbola and Mr Moses Ebahor, consultant, AAU Pillar of Sports Award/Endowment Fund.

It would be recalled that AAU had instituted an endowment fund to raise N500million for the construction of a mini stadium within the premises of the University.

Onimawo said his administration was poised to develop sports infrastructure in the institution and as such decided to honour and partner those who had shown commitment to youth and sports development in the country.

“I am shocked at what this gentleman has achieved in so short in time.

“The University has decided to build a model stadium for students to develop their sporting talents and because of this, we decided to partner with the GMD/ADRON GROUP to enhance timely completion of the project.”

According to Onimawo, the pedigree of Emmanuel King also landed him the Lagos State Man of the Year award (LASMAYA 2019), organised by Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies (CEPODEPS).

Onimawo noted that the LASMAYA Award had gone a long way to distinguish the awardee from other businessmen in Lagos.

Distinguished Nigerians including First Lady Aisha Buhari, Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu, and billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, have also been honoured with the AAU Pillar of Sports award.

Others were Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, former Oyo Governor Alao Akala, Mr Gideon Ikhine, a PDP Governorship Aspirant in Edo, and Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr Frank Okiye,

Chief Ken Imasuagbon, Proprietor of Pace Setters Schools, as well as Mr Brown Ebewele, former Edo Commissioner for Sports and Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah from Anambra are also among distinguished Nigerians that have received the award. (NAN)