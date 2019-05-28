Photo: Amosun reads news on OGTV to sign out as governor

It was a sight to behold on Tuesday as the outgoing Governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, surprised the people of the state as he read the 8p.m. news of the state-owned television station OGTV.

The governor read the news together with OGTV newscaster Kemi Ewedairo Yusuph.

Amosun dressed in “agbada” attire and his long cap presented the news on the last day of his eight-year reign in Ogun, to say thank you the people for the cooperation given to his administration.