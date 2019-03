President Muhammadu Buhari and deputy, Yemi Osinbajo caught in this mood of conviviality on Friday as they took a walk inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

It was after the President met with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, with the president vowing to leave the country in 2023 better than he met it.

The geniality on open display here surely negates all those malicious beer parlour talks about the President “lacking in humour”.

Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo