Photo of the Week: Buhari’s 4+4

President Muhammadu Buhari gave it back to the unruly legislators of the PDP in the National Assembly on Wednesday in a photo now going viral online, when he gestured with his fingers 4+4.

Symbolically, it means the President was telling the rude legislators that he would spend two terms of four years each, despite their animosity.

Senate President Bukola Saraki was certainly not happy with Buhari’s non-verbal gesture. But there was nothing he could do about the inevitable tide of history.

Just watch Buhari’s fingers, watch Saraki’s countenance!