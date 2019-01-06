Photos: Air Force officials visit families of late Flt.Lt. Jacob, others

The Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has paid condolence visits to the families of the five-man Air Force combat crew who died in the Mi-35M attack helicopter that crashed in Damasak on 2 January.

Among those visited was the wife of late Flight Lieutenant Pereowei Jacob. The couple married last December.

Also visited were the families of Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim and Lance Corporal Adamu Nura, two of the other crew members of the Russian-made helicopter.



The AOC TAC of the 115 Special Operations Group (115 SOG) Port Harcourt was accompanied on the visit by the Commander 115 SOG, Air Commodore Elijah Ebiowe, along with other senior officers and members of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA).

He was also joined by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General J Sarham, who had earlier paid him a condolence visit.