President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Makkah broke his Ramadan fast with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a host of other VIPs.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu; Alhaji Isma’ila Isa Funtua; Alhaji Mamman Daura; Adewale Tinubu; and other.

Photos: Bashir Ahmad