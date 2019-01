Thousands of residents of Abeokuta North Local Government trooped out Wednesday to receive Prince Dapo Abiodun, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun.

The local government was literally on fire as Abiodun’s campaign train arrived.

The massive show of love was palpable. And no wonder the campaign train was attacked in Abeokuta South today, as the candidate continued his ward-to-ward campaign.