Photos: Nigerian troops give Boko Haram bloody nose in northern Borno

By Johnson Eyiangho

Nigerian troops from the newly-formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, supported by the Air Force and Navy, have cleared Boko Haram terrorists from Zare, Kukawa, Cross Kauwa and Gudumbali in Borno North.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Immediately after the New Year, the army neutralised over 100 of the insurgents in Northern Borno after they infiltrated the area through the borders.

Usman said troops met little resistance at Cross Kauwa, but neutralised the terrorists and captured some of their equipment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the faction of Boko Haram affiliated to ISWAP – Islamic State West Africa, recently attacked Nigerian troops position in Borno North.

Usman also said some of the terrorists who attempted to infiltrate troops camp at Monguno, were lured in and neutralised.

“The troops, who are in high spirit, had since linked up with other forces in Baga where they cleared the Naval Base and the surrounding areas.

“Unfortunately, in the process, the Special Forces lost one officer and a soldier, while five others sustained injuries.

“The remains of the two fallen heroes and the wounded have since been evacuated.

“The injured soldiers are in stable condition and receiving medical attention,” he said.

According to Usman, the troops are now busy consolidating and clearing vestiges of the terrorists within the northern Borno axis with special emphasis on the Lake Chad region.

“The Special Forces attained these great strides in close operational synergy with Air Task Force of the Nigerian Air Force which gave Intelligence and close air support by bombarding the ISWAP terrorists.

“The outstanding and dare devil exploits of the NAF’s pilots gave more courage and fire power to the troops.

“Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Special Forces were not left out of this gallant efforts,” he said.